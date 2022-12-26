Shops braced for £3.6bn Boxing Day bonanza

Whether shivering in queues before dawn or surfing the internet at home, families are expected to do their best to give home-grown retail chains and independents a much-needed boost.

Echoing the Daily Express’s Save Our High Street crusade, Andrew Goodacre, CEO of the British Independent Retailers Association, said: “Boxing Day has become one of the important days of the retail calendar.

“And this year is the first festive period unaffected by Covid since 2019, so we are hoping to see a much-needed boost to high streets throughout the UK.

“The high street has suffered due to Covid and now the cost-of-living crisis.

“And so these next few days are crucial for the retail businesses as we all know that January and February will be very quiet.”

Website VoucherCodes predicts that today’s cash splash will bring in £3.6billion with 20.8 million people shopping today. This is about a fifth more than the amount spent on Black Friday this year when a predicted £3billion was splurged.

Last year, many avoided the Boxing Day sales amid concerns over the surging Omicron Covid variant. Visits to high streets, shopping centres and retail parks visits were all down more than 45 percent on pre-pandemic levels, according to footfall specialists, Springboard.

But today more than 13 million bargain-hunters were waking up early to get the first pick of stock.