Southampton 1-3 Brighton: Nathan Jones’ first Premier League home

Nathan Jones’ first Premier League home game as Southampton manager ended in a 3-1 defeat as his side were outclassed by Brighton at St Mary’s.

Having taken charge of Southampton just twice since his appointment on November 10 due to the break for the World Cup, Jones was hoping to oversee back-to-back wins after Tuesday’s narrow victory over Lincoln, but his players produced a disappointing performance on Boxing Day.

Brighton, who welcomed back several stars from the winter tournament in Qatar, looked authoritative throughout and took control of the scoreline in the first half thanks to some calamitous Southampton defending.

Former Saints captain Adam Lallana put Brighton ahead on 14 minutes when he smartly headed in Solly March’s inswinging cross, although Gavin Bazunu somehow managed to let the ball slip through his hands. Ten minutes before half-time Brighton made it two when Romain Perraud bundled a Pervis Estupinan cross into his own net (35).

Southampton, who were loudly booed off at the break, improved at the start of the second half but March soon restored Brighton’s dominance when his stunning left-footed strike from outside the box whistled past Bazunu to give the visitors a deserved 3-0 lead (56).

Southampton did pull a goal back when James Ward-Prowse nodded in the rebound after his initial penalty had been saved by Robert Sanchez (73), but the hosts had given themselves too much ground to make up.

The game finished 3-1 and the result was a firm indicator of the situation both teams find themselves in. Brighton are up to sixth in the table, just two points behind fifth-placed Manchester United, while Southampton drop to the bottom of the table following Wolves’ 2-1 win at Everton.

Southampton travel to Fulham in the Premier League on December 31 (kick-off 3pm) before welcoming Nottingham Forest to St Mary’s on January 4 (kick-off 7.30pm).

Up next for Brighton is a home match against Arsenal in the Premier League on December 31, a game available to watch live on Sky Sports (kick-off 5.30pm). The Seagulls then travel to Everton on January 3 (kick-off 7.45pm).