The Shib Metaverse Promotional Video to be Released Soon

The Shib Metaverse says that it is currently working on releasing a promotional video that displays the work done on the metaverse. Recently Shiba Inu revealed its creative artwork concept that may help to gain huge profits. To make this creative concept successful, Shib Inu collaborated with visualization studio The Third Floor.

According to the Shiba Inu ecosystem blog post, “The Metaverse is set to become the culmination of Shiba Inu’s history as a community, virtually displayed, in a layer of beautiful visuals.”

Shiba Inu (SHIB), with 4.43 million monthly searches globally, secured the third position among the top google searched cryptocurrencies in 2022. Meanwhile, Bitcoin and Elon Musk’s favorite Dogecoin, remained in first and second position, respectively. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu beats Dogecoin in the US with 1.29 million monthly searches.

As per CoinMarketCap, the crypto market is trading with reasonable growth rates despite an imminent global recession following rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. According to CoinMarketCap, Shiba Inu’s trading volume increased by more than 128% in the previous week because its price fell to a six-month low. Shiba Inu is up 0.05% in the last 24 hours.

Why is Shiba Inu positioned In 15th place In the crypto search list?

Shiba Inu lost its 13th position on the market cap list due to the downfall of FTX. During Christmas eve, the Shiba Inu ecosystem token BONE has been up 10% in the past three days. Whale Stats reported on December 22nd that Bone became one of the top ten purchased tokens among 500 Ethereum holders. Shiba Inu is trading around 0.0000083, down 4.54% from the previous week.

In October 2022, Shiba Inu and PlaySide Studios collaborated to improve the success rate of the platform. The number of downloads from the app store has been continuously increasing since October 6. Shiba Eternity stands in the top 20 positions in the Apple app store downloaded list. The app received a 4.9 out of 5 rating from Twitter users.

Before the Shiba Eternity game launch, Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of SHIB, stated that the new launch would play a vital role in the growth of the Shiba community. Shytoshi Kusama added that 5% of profits from the Shiba Eternity game would be spent on burning tokens.

According to a Crypto Eye report, the company burned 3.6 million SHIB tokens in August. In the summer, the number of SHIB holders increased to 27,420. The company was trying to prove that SHIB was not just a funny memecoin but would also be considered a leading crypto start-up company.