Victoria Beckham says she’s ‘never jealous of’ David in rare

Victoria Beckham, 48, bared all recently as she gave a candid interview to Dax Shepard, 47, on his podcast. The singer-turned-fashion designer opened up about her family life as she explained the dynamics in her marriage to football ace, David Beckham, 47.

Dax, who is married to Frozen and The Good Place star Kristen Bell, 42, asked the Spice Girl whether she hates being asked about David in interviews.

When Victoria responded that “it has never been a problem” for her, Dax admitted that he “hated it” because he felt like a “vessel to tell stories about” his wife.

Victoria then replied on the Armchair Expert podcast: “I think the only time that it gets frustrating is if you are on TV and there’s a limited amount of time and then all they want to do is talk about my husband’s tattoos…

“It’s not that I ever have a problem talking about him, I love talking about him.”

