Yandex registers Beyond ML in Armenia: It will focus on machine


December 26, 2022  17:30

Yandex has registered Beyond ML, a company in Armenia that focuses on machine learning startups and promotion of B2B services.

The official Beyond ML website reports that machine learning startups with Beyond ML are becoming global B2B services.

The site also reports that the company’s startups and studios employ more than 100 people worldwide, with most teams working remotely from Yerevan (Armenia), Belgrade (Serbia), New York (U.S.) and Seville (Spain).

The website also lists 6 of the company’s projects:

 – Meteum (weather forecasts),

 – Lawrify (legal services),

 – Smelter (media analytics of “competitors” based on AI),

 – Recommendix (e-commerce),

 – Selesta (e-commerce),

– Membrace (a platform for content moderation).

TASS reported that the company is now looking for employees in Serbia and the United States.





