‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923′ now only available online: Here’s

After airing the premiere episode of “1923″ on Paramount Network, the “Yellowstone” prequel now moves exclusively to the Paramount+ streaming service. Starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, the show follows the exploits of another generation of the Dutton family in an era of Prohibition and the fallout of World War I.

In this week’s Christmas Day episode, “Nature’s Empty Throne,” Jacob and the cowboys decide to save one of their own before making their next move.

How to watch “1923″ for free online

“1923″ is now only available on Paramount+ exclusively. Sign up now for a free 7-day trial and catch up on all the action so far while also being able to binge-watch all of the first season of “Yellowstone’s” other prequel, “1883″.