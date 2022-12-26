Categories
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Dawn Olivieri Says Sarah Atwood’s Plan

Dawn Olivieri plays Sarah Atwood in Yellowstone Season 5. Olivieri wears a black dress and holds a small purse.


Throughout Yellowstone Season 5, Sarah Atwood has been slowly sinking her claws into Jamie Dutton. Although Sarah is certainly a manipulative and powerful force, she hasn’t interacted with any of the Duttons besides Jamie in the last few episodes. However, Dawn Olivieri assures fans that she is coming for Beth and John soon.

[Warning: Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 7 spoilers ahead.]



