Yellowstone Star Kevin Costner Wishes Politicians Had More

Season five of Yellowstone is in full force, and there’s been a ton to unpack already.

In particular, it’s John Dutton’s new stint as governor of Montana, and how he can protect the ranch from outside big businesses now that he has a much higher platform.

With that being said, Kevin Costner, who plays John Dutton on the show, recently sat down for an interview with USA Today, where he discussed everything from John’s new run at governor, to his own politics.

The 67-year-old discussed John’s thoughts behind becoming governor:

“I know how hard it’s going to be on him. His heart is at the ranch, not trying to find middle ground with people.

That’s going to be problematic. He has a lane that he operates in that is not as expansive as some would want it to be. And he won’t change.”

He then talked about if he ever thought about running for some kind of political position, and revealed that he’s not necessarily happy with the state the country is in politically:

“No, I don’t think there’s any reason for me to run, though I wish the people that did run had a bigger vision and more of a morality about how they see the country evolving.

I’m disappointed.”

Costner has promoted both political parties here in recent years, as he supported 2020 presidential Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg, and also supported Wyoming Republican Representative Liz Cheney as well.

He also shared his appreciation for Cheney, a Republican who spoke out against former President Donald Trump ahead of this year’s midterm elections:

“Just because you lose doesn’t mean you’re done; it doesn’t mean you’re even wrong. I was clear that (Cheney) probably wasn’t going to win her election.

But I wanted to let her know, as a citizen, how much I appreciated her brave, clear-headed stance.”

Early this year, he shared a photo from the Yellowstone set, wearing a Liz Cheney shirt:

It didn’t go over so well with some folks…

Cheney ultimately lost her primary against the Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman, who went on to win the Wyoming seat by a margin of nearly 70 percent. Needless to say, Cheney lost a lot of support opposing Trump, and Costner lost some fans as well.

However, he’s ok with standing on his principles if that means some people don’t like him:

“I didn’t really care how the cookie crumbles, that people that liked me now don’t like me. That’s OK.”

Sounds like he has something in common with John Dutton: