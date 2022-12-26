Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan Thinks Breaking Story Norms Is Why

“Yellowstone’s” success has allowed Taylor Sheridan to expand its universe with two prequels, “1883” and “1923.” Speaking with The New York Times about the “Yellowstone” universe, he commented on why he believes the show that started it all hasn’t become a critical darling, despite its immense popularity and the passion its viewers have for the storylines. “I think one of the reasons the critics haven’t responded to ‘Yellowstone’ is that I’m breaking a lot of story rules. I’ll jump the plot ahead for no reason whatsoever except that I wanted to and it’s entertaining,” he said. Sheridan added, “The people who get it eat it up, and the people that try to look at it with a critical eye see a mess.”

It’s this blend of genres that he loves about the show, including how it can move “from being campy to melodramatic to intensely dramatic to violent.” According to Sheridan, this meshes together the way old Westerns were made with how the new ones are done. He admits however that this “infuriates and confounds some people who study storytelling,” baffling them as to why the show has built such a large audience.

But none of this bothers Sheridan, who sees “Yellowstone” as a love letter to a certain way of life, made for people who also appreciate it. “I don’t care if critics hate it and I don’t care if they like it … I’m not making it for them; I’m making it for people who live that life,” he said.