‘237,000 people’ due state pension back payments

In this case, the average repayment was recorded at £10,772.

The total amount repaid to these people was £84million.

Finally, there was the over 80, or category D, state pension. A total of 10,784 underpayments were identified, with an average value of £3,172.

In total, some £34million has been repaid to those impacted within this category.

The DWP explained: “Cases may be checked for more than one potential cause of error.

“Therefore, an individual state pension claim may be counted in more than one category.”

READ MORE: ‘Christmas is coming’ for Isa investors as ‘Santa rally’ looms