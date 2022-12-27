9 Celebrity Cheating Scandals From 2022 That Will Make You Lose

“I can only say that I put everything I had into this relationship and my family,” she added.

Soon enough, rumors surfaced online that the footballer had cheated on Shakira, though neither party addressed these claims.

However, some people speculated that Shakira had thrown a shady jab or two at Gerard in some of her lyrics.

In her song “Te Felicito (I Congratulate You),” which was released in April, Shakira sings in Spanish: “To make you whole / I broke myself in pieces / I was warned, but I didn’t take heed / Don’t tell me you’re sorry / I know you well and I know you’re lying.”

When asked about that particular lyric during her Elle interview, and specifically if it had anything to do with her and Gerard’s relationship, Shakira said: “I can only say that either consciously or subconsciously, everything I feel, everything I go through is reflected in the lyrics I write, in the videos I make.”