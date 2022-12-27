Apple’s Next iPad Mini Is in the Works, Analyst Says

Apple is working on a new iPad Mini with a fresh processor aimed for release late next year or in the first half of 2024, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted in a tweet on Tuesday.

He also said it’s unlikely Apple will replace the Mini with a foldable iPad in 2025 because a foldable device would cost much more than a Mini, making it a poor proposition as a Mini replacement. Kuo is a widely followed analyst with a reputation for reliable Apple predictions.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The iPad Mini last got a refresh in 2021 up to its sixth generation, giving Apple’s ultraportable tiny tablet a better display, a USB-C port instead of Lightning, a stronger processor and improved cameras — plus it added the ability to magnetically snap an Apple Pencil onto the gadget’s side.

And foldable-screen phones have already landed from plenty of other device makers, including Samsung, Motorola, Huawei and Xiaomi. Apple has long been rumored to be working on its own foldable device, but the company also has a track record of letter other firms bring new technologies and formats to market first, before Apple homes in with its own version later.