Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Won’t Remain the Same Again After

This year’s Call of Duty entry has been a rollercoaster ride for the fans. While it has given them a great overall experience, there have been instances where Modern Warfare II has also faced the heat for several obvious reasons. One of them is the mysterious removal of a map that was initially revealed during the open beta phase of the game.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II featured a lot of fresh maps during its beta period, before witnessing an official release. And fans fell in love with a specific location known as Valderas Museum. However, it was nowhere to be seen when the title made its debut worldwide.

Why did Call of Duty Modern Warfare II lose a map like Valderas Museum?

In case anyone missed to keep track of events, the map of Valderas Museum was revealed during the open beta period. Modern Warfare II players got to play it for a limited time. But those who experienced it in the Multiplayer matches liked it a lot. In fact, it turned out to be an instant favorite among Call of Duty fans after the open beta was closed.

Hence, everyone was hoping to see Valderas again upon the official launch of the 2022 premium from Activision and Infinity Ward. But it wasn’t the case at all. Players were quick to note that among all the other maps, this one was not added back to the Multiplayer modes.

There were reports that the map was perhaps based on the Getty Museum, located in Los Angeles. However, the team of developers didn’t come out with any explanation for why they actually removed Valderas. This situation was even more disappointing for all the fans. And now, they believe that the map has gone forever and won’t return. Several users on Reddit even paid their respects to the map recently.

One can say that the mysterious disappearance of the map will really affect some users. The Multiplayer experience for them won’t remain the same again to say the least. Hopefully, the devs will add it back in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the removal of Valderas Museum from Call of Duty Modern Warfare II? Let us know in the comments down below.

