Caravan owners warned of major problems over winter months

Data suggests that a third of Britons want to go away for Christmas and with strikes affecting rail and air travel, many may opt for caravans and motorhomes. But before they set off, drivers need to ensure their vehicle is clean and free of any damp patches which could cause harm down the road.

With the vehicle staying stationary, condensation can form easily on windows and mirrors, given the mix of warm, moist air and a cold surface.

In addition, the outside walls and roof of the caravan can be affected by moisture accumulating so drivers should keep an eye out for condensation on the walls of the caravan.

A spokesperson for Sell The Caravan warned: “Whether it’s a caravan that needs a spruce up, or a retirement treat that you’ve been working towards – keeping your caravan in the best condition will extend its lifetime and allow you many years of enjoyment.

“Damp in a caravan is an extremely common complaint amongst caravan owners.

