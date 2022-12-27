Caravan owners warned of major problems over winter months

Data suggests that a third of Britons want to go away for Christmas and with strikes affecting rail and air travel, many may opt for caravans and motorhomes. But before they set off, drivers need to ensure their vehicle is clean and free of any damp patches which could cause harm down the road.
With the vehicle staying stationary, condensation can form easily on windows and mirrors, given the mix of warm, moist air and a cold surface.
In addition, the outside walls and roof of the caravan can be affected by moisture accumulating so drivers should keep an eye out for condensation on the walls of the caravan.
A spokesperson for Sell The Caravan warned: “Whether it’s a caravan that needs a spruce up, or a retirement treat that you’ve been working towards – keeping your caravan in the best condition will extend its lifetime and allow you many years of enjoyment.
“Damp in a caravan is an extremely common complaint amongst caravan owners.
“If your caravan is over 10 years old, 80 percent of caravans have damp somewhere, and damp can also hold potential health risks, further exacerbating conditions such as asthma and other lung conditions, so it is vital that you keep on top of it.”
Damp is caused by an increase in moisture within the caravan, which leads to a musty smell and dark spots of mildew which can later spread to large damp patches.
Every caravan is at risk of damp, but recognising the signs of dampness early on can allow them to deal with the problem quickly, and prevent it from spreading.
There are a few telltale signs that a caravan has damp including an unusual musty smell upon entry, walls feeling soft to the touch, black marks and damp-looking patches on ceilings.
Whilst damp can occur almost anywhere, there are a few key areas to keep an eye on where it is much more likely to occur.
This can include behind the toilet cistern, around all windows, internal seam joints and any areas in which pipework or other items enter or exit the caravan.
Drivers are also being advised to keep an eye out in all upper cupboards, particularly where the wall meets the ceiling.
The same applies to storage areas in the lower regions of the caravan, especially where the wall adjoins to the floor.
If drivers are unsure if their caravan is experiencing damp, the best way to check is to purchase a damp meter.
Motorists should leave no area unchecked as damp can get into the smallest cracks and crevices.
Drivers should avoid leaving their caravan locked up for extended periods of time to prevent damp from forming and spreading.
Even if they are not staying in the vehicle, people should try to check every so often and open the doors and windows to keep air circulating.
If this cannot be done, leaving large bowls of salt inside the caravan can help draw any moisture from the air and furnishings and prevent mould.
It is also vital for the tyres to be protected during the winter, especially with the vehicle sitting in the same position for months.
When left in the same place for an extended period of time, the tyres can become deformed and may lead to accidents.
Disconnecting the gas is also crucial, with all storage facilities having policies on storing gas when it is not in use.
Gas bottles should be safely removed and if possible kept somewhere secure until they are needed again.
