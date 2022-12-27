China turns to lemons, peaches and traditional medicine in wake

Farmers sort and package lemons at a workshop on November 24, 2020 in Neijiang, Sichuan Province of China.

Covid cases in China saw a spike following the country’s relaxation of strict zero-tolerance rules. Also rising: the prices of traditional Chinese medicine and lemons, as Chinese citizens scramble for protection from the virus.

Prices of fruits rich in vitamin C and antioxidants are seeing surges due to higher demand.

This month, one grocery store in Beijing charged 13 yuan ($1.86) for two lemons, which is about twice the typical price.

Other locals have taken to social media platforms such as Weibo to complain about lemon inflation, with one user saying she forked out 12 yuan ($1.72) for three lemons.

“I did not know that lemon prices could triple in one day,” posted another Weibo user.

At one point, lemons were out of stock in Chengdu on e-commerce platform Dingdong Maicai, according to a local media report.

Canned peaches are seeing a swell in demand. Fresh Hippo, another e-commerce merchant owned by Alibaba, reported that week-on-week sales of canned yellow peaches popped almost 900%.