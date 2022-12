Weak or no pulses

Dr Ambani said: “Upon examination, a person with high cholesterol may lack pulses in the limbs; feet or hands.

“Perhaps with the help of a stethoscope, a doctor may notice unusual sounds-‘bruits’, especially on the blocked arteries.”

Xanthelasma

“High cholesterol can cause xanthelasma, small yellow fatty layers around

the eyes,” he said.

“It mostly affects the upper eyelids and the eye area near the nose.