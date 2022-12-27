Comic Created via Artificial Intelligence Gets Copyright Revoked

A comic made with Artificial Intelligence (AI) doesn’t qualify for copyright protections? According to this report by the India Times, that is the case for a comic titled “Zarya of the Dawn“:

The US Copyright Office (USCO) has reversed the granting of a copyright to a comic book which was created using AI, reveals a report by CBR. The USCO has asked for revocation of copyright protection on the comic book on the basis of the fact that copyrighted works must be created by humans to gain copyright protection. Kris Kashtanova received the US copyright for the comic book Zarya of the Dawn sometime in September. The book was inspired by their late grandmother that she created with the text-to-image engine Midjourney. […] However, recently, Krish Kashtanova on her Facebook page revealed that the USCO had communicated with her to tell her that they were revoking the protection, stating it was due to an error that they missed the fact that Midjourney had created the comic book’s art.

This technology is new to me, but it is admittedly a shame if the author couldn’t secure a copyright based on how AI was employed for developing the art in the book. What it could suggest is that, sometimes it helps to be able to have knowledge of illustrating with one’s own hand, whether on a drawing easel or on a computer screen, rather than to rely entirely on technology to do the job for you.

That way, you can make sure you’re in control of your own destiny much more easily.

