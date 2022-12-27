Drinking certain amount of coffee daily could boost life

The review said: “The majority of dietitians (62 percent) believe that moderate coffee consumption has some clear health benefits, but the potential associations between coffee consumption and health are not widely known by the general public.

“Coffee remains a popular beverage throughout Europe, with 43 percent reporting patient’s consuming up to 3 cups a day and 3-5 cups a day, respectively, intake levels that are in line with current European Food Safety Authority’s recommendations,

“62 percent of dietitians surveyed acknowledged a positive association with aspects of mental and physical performance, including improved alertness (86 percent), improved mood (61 percent), improvement in overall sports performance (69 percent) and agreed that coffee may be beneficial prior to exercise (51 percent).”

There is also evidence that coffee consumption can specifically help tackle type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

