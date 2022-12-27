Driving in the snow may see motorists protected by insurance

Make sure any auto wiper control is switched off before turning the ignition on as this could blow the wiper control fuse if they are frozen to the screen.

The wipers need to be in good working order so the motorist is able to clean their windscreen effectively.

When living in an area where snow is common, like northern Scotland, it might be worth changing to winter tyres with deeper tread.

Once driving, road users should accelerate gently, use low revs and change up to a higher gear as quickly as possible.