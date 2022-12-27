E-scooter owners warned ‘it is against the law’ to ride them

E-scooters have seen a rise in popularity since many councils began running schemes in which the vehicles could be rented and used as an easy and cheap mode of transportation. There are currently 31 local authority trials taking place in the UK, including London, Birmingham and Nottingham.

Due to them being seen as a greener vehicle in comparison to cars, many people have begun using them as a more sustainable and fun method of commuting.

In July 2020, the Department for Transport made regulations allowing trials of rental e-scooters to be fast-tracked and expanded.

The original deadline for the end of the trials was November 30, 2021, but trials were extended until March 31, 2022, to take into account the slower start to trials as a result of the pandemic.

All trial vehicles must adhere to certain requirements set out by the Government to ensure that they are used properly and safely.

