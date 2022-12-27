End User Computing (EUC) Market to Exhibit a Excellent Growth of

End User Computing (EUC) Market

Data Bridge Market Research Published Latest End User Computing (EUC) Market Study with an in-depth analysis of the size, demand, growth, and trends forecast.

HOUSTON, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — According to this End-user computing report, the key market players are making moves like product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers, and acquisitions which has an influence on the market and End-user computing Industry as a whole and also affect the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. This End-user computing market research report emphasizes on the global key manufacturers to define, illustrate and analyze the market competition landscape using SWOT analysis. It highlights a wide-ranging evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions. The End-user computing market report is a thorough and professional report that focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, and geographical analysis.

To make the composition of this excellent End-user computing report, a combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions, and the latest technology has been employed. The painstakingly analyzed market segmentation aspect provides a clear idea about product consumption based on numerous factors ranging from type, application, deployment model, and end-user to geographical region. Furthermore, drivers and restraints of the market assessed in this End-user computing report make you aware of how the product is getting utilized in the recent market environment and also provide estimations about the future practice. Appropriate utilization of recognized statistical tools and coherent models for analysis and forecasting of market data makes this End-user computing report outshining.

The global End User Computing (EUC) Market was valued at USD 9.07 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 24.65 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “virtual desktop infrastructure” accounts for the largest solution segment in the end user computing (EUC) market within the forecasted period owing to the fact that it offers user mobility, flexibility, ease of access, and enhanced security. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Download an Exclusive Sample of this Premium Report with Charts and Graphs @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-end-user-computing-euc-market

Various organizations across the globe such as healthcare, education, and others, are implementing End-user computing (EUC) technology to assure the protection and safety of sensitive data. Furthermore, the growing trend of digitization and BYOD has enabled businesses to take advantage of digital prospects for expansion and growth. It’s important to note that BYOD is used by 59 percent of enterprises worldwide, paving the door for market growth. Consequently, these growth determinants help the market to aid market growth.

End-user computing (EUC) refers to computer systems and platforms that allow non-programmers to construct functional computer programs. It is a collection of methods for better including and integrating end users and other non-programmers in the creation of computing systems.

Opportunities

Digitalization And Introduction Of New Technologies

The surging focus toward digitalization, which further increases data storage and data processing, is estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market, which will further expand the end user computing (EUC) market’s growth rate. Additionally, the introduction of new technologies such as virtualization, cloud computing, and software-defined architectures, businesses are transforming their IT teams and business processes through end-user computing solutions and services, which is also anticipated to offer numerous growth opportunities within the market.

Drivers

Utilization of End user computing (EUC)

The major element driving the market’s growth is the need to increase employees’ productivity. Furthermore, it provides improved safety and security, optimize desktop and application management and provides stateless workstations which further increases its demand and thus, fuels the market growth.

Additionally, the savings on IT spending to reduce the economic pressure faced by organizations is estimated to bolster the market’s overall growth. The surging mobile devices and BYOD trend in organizations is projected to be the most significant factor driving the growth for this market.

Leading Companies Operating at both regional and global levels:

IGEL (Europe)

Genpact (U.S.)

Tech Mahindra (India)

Mindtree (India)

Nucleus Software (India)

Patriot Technologies (U.S.)

NetApp (U.S.)

Connection (U.S.)

HCL Infosystems (India)

Synapse360 (U.K)

Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic (India)

IDS (U.S.)

CSS Corp (India)

SITA (Switzerland)

Infosys (India)

Data Integrity (Canada)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Focus Technology Solutions (U.S.)

SMP-Corp (U.S.)

Emerio (Singapore)

Fortem Information Technology (UK)

Serole Technologies (Australia)

The Ergonomic Group (U.S.)

Coreio (Canada)

Emtec (U.S.)

How does Data Bridge Market Research Assists in Making Strategic Moves For End User Computing (EUC) Market Players?

The data provided in the End User Computing (EUC) market report offers a comprehensive analysis of important industry trends. Industry players can use this data to strategize their potential business moves and gain remarkable revenues in the upcoming period.

The report covers the price trend analysis and value chain analysis along with analysis of diverse offering by market players. The main motive of this report is to assist enterprises to make data-driven decisions and strategize their business moves.

Know More About This Premium Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-end-user-computing-euc-market

The following key questions are addressed through this research report:

What are the global End User Computing (EUC) driving forces?

What factors are limiting the global End User Computing (EUC) market’s growth?

What will the scale of the global End User Computing (EUC) market be in the future?

In the global End User Computing (EUC) industry, who are the big players?

In the global End User Computing (EUC) industry, what are the most popular sales methodologies?

Recent Developments

In March 2020, Mindtree, a leading digital transformation and technology services company, announced an agreement with Realogy to assist the company’s ongoing digital transformation ambitions over the next five years. Realogy Holdings Corp., the nation’s leading full-service residential real estate services company, has expanded its connection with Mindtree to take advantage of the company’s digital, data, and technology expertise.

Market Segmentation of End User Computing (EUC) Market:

Solution

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

Device Management

Unified Communication

Software Asset Management

Service

Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Training and Education

Managed Services

Industry Vertical

IT and Telecom

Banking Financial Services and Insurance

Education

Healthcare

Government

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

North America dominates the end-user computing (EUC) market because of the availability of advanced mobile platforms, robust growth of network technologies, increased extent of the mobile workforce, and SaaS flexibility within the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the surging internet penetration and proliferation of smart devices and the outgrowing presence of a huge mobile workforce within the region.

Global End User Computing (EUC) Market: Regional Analysis

North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]

Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa]

Get Full TOC of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-end-user-computing-euc-market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia Etc.

Browse Trending Reports By DBMR

Digital Transformation Market, By Component (Solution, Services), Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud), Technology (Industrial Robotics, Internet of Things, 3D Printing/Additive Manufacturing, Advanced Human Machine Interface, Big Data and Analytics, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), End User (Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Telecommunication and IT, Automotive, Education, Retail and Consumer Goods, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Government, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-digital-transformation-market

Fingerprint Sensor Market, By Type (Swipe Sensors, Materials Used in Fingerprint Sensors and Area and Touch Sensors), Technology (Capacitive, Optical, Thermal and Others) Application (Consumer Electronics, Travel and Immigration, Government and Law Enforcement, Military, Defense and Aerospace, Banking and Finance, Commercial Security, Healthcare, Smart Homes and Other Applications) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-fingerprint-sensor-market

Sports Management Software Market, By Offering (Solution, Services), Sports Type (Individual Sports, Team Sports), Deployment Model (Cloud, On Premises), Operating System (Mac, Windows, Linux, IOS, Android), Pricing Model (Free, Subscription), Application (Team Management, Event Management and Scheduling, Training Management, Marketing Management, Player Fitness, Scouting Insights, Performance Insights, Payment Solutions, Recruiting), End User (Clubs, Leagues, Sports Association, Coaches) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-sports-management-software-market

Business Spend Software Market, By Solution (Procure to Pay, Travel and Expense Management, Spend Analysis, Contract Management, Others), Enterprises (Large, SMEs), Deployment (On-Cloud, On-Premise), Type (Indirect Spending, Direct Spending, MRO Spending), End Use (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Energy, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-business-spend-software-market

Smart Television (T.V.) Market, By Resolution (4K UHD TV, HDTV, Full HD T.V., 8K T.V.), Screen Size (Below 32 inches, 32 to 45 inches, 46 to 55 inches, 56 to 65 inches, Above 65 inches), Type (Flat, Curved), Technology (OLED, QLED, LED, Plasma, Others), Platform (Android, Roku, WebOS, Tizen O.S., iOS, MyHomeScreen, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-smart-tv-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com