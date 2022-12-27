Endometriosis Foundation UpEndo Coalition Applauds Research ...

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Endometriosis Foundation of America (EndoFound) applauds Congress for passing HR 2617, the FY23 Consolidated Appropriations Act. The bill will next go to the President’s desk for his final signature. This legislation includes funding for the primary federal programs that support research into Endometriosis causes, treatments and potential cures – the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) and the Department of Defense’s Peer-Reviewed Medical Research Program (PRMRP).

We applaud the House and Senate Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittees which prioritized Endometriosis research at both NICHD and PRMRP in the final legislation. This will allow NICHD to increase the amount of Endometriosis research grant applications they can fund and the Department of Defense will continue to fund research on Endometriosis among a select group of priority research areas.

The efforts to include language to prioritize research for Endometriosis was led in the House by Rep. David Scott (GA), Rep. Nikema Williams (GA), Rep. Kathleen Rice (NY), and Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González-Colón (PR), and was supported by the bipartisan Congressional Endometriosis Caucus which is co-chaired by Williams and González-Colón. The effort in the Senate was led by Senator Elizabeth Warren (MA) and Senator Mitt Romney (MA).

EndoFound’s UpEndo Coalition supported inclusion of the Endometriosis research priorities through an advocate-centered “Hill Day” and through supportive letters from the coalition and advocates around the country to Members of Congress. EndoFound looks forward to continuing to work with the Congressional Endometriosis Caucus, Senate champions, and the Biden Administration to prioritize research and awareness in the next fiscal year.

“I’m thrilled endometriosis as a disease is getting the attention it deserves, as it affects so many millions of girls and women, preventing them from leading healthy, successful lives. A big thank you to Reps. Nikema Williams, David Scott, Kathleen Rice, and Jenniffer González-Colón of the Congressional Endometriosis Caucus, and to Senators Elizabeth Warren and Mitt Romney for all their hard work and for recognizing this is a bi-partisan issue that affects too many Americans. We hope this funding will lead to a better understanding of the disease and not only treatments, but hopefully a cure. My heartfelt thanks to all who helped make this funding a reality,” said Padma Lakshmi, co-founder of EndoFound.

“When we founded the Endometriosis Foundation, we wanted to be a voice for the millions of women who suffer from Endometriosis and for the medical community that helps to research and treat the disease and bring greater awareness. I want to thank Congress for also being a voice for those with Endometriosis and making sure grant funding continues as a priority for the federal government’s medical research programs. As the foundation continues its mission, we hope to continue working with Congress and the federal government to give this disease the attention it deserves and to educate more young women and the medical community about Endometriosis diagnosis and effective treatment,” said Dr. Tamer Seckin, co-founder of EndoFound.

Tracey Haas DO, Executive Director of EndoFound stated, “For the millions of women who suffer from Endometriosis that we work on behalf of every day at the foundation, I want to offer our appreciation to Congress and our champions in the Congressional Endometriosis Caucus along with Sens. Warren and Romney. It’s encouraging to see Congress come together across the aisle to get important things done for the American people. Endometriosis is a disease that affects women, their families, and our economy and we’re thankful this bill continues to provide strong support for Endometriosis research, awareness and grant-making that will lead to more progress on diagnosis and effective treatments.”

“Living with endometriosis is challenging to say the least, especially because you never know when a bad day, week, or month will strike with crippling symptoms. It could be your wedding day, your big job interview, or your school’s championship soccer game. Endometriosis strikes whenever and however it likes, impacting an individual’s quality of life and mental health. To think there is no cure is a hard reality to cope with, however, thanks to the committed and insightful legislators they are giving the 1 in 10 with endometriosis hope for a better tomorrow with funding for research to improve treatment options and a potential cure. To have champions on the Hill is a holiday blessing. Thank you,” said Diana Falzone, EndoFound Ambassador and EndoTV Executive Producer and Host.

To join the UpEndo Coalition visit https://www.endofound.org/upendo

EndoFound is the country’s largest non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to increasing disease recognition, providing advocacy, facilitating expert surgical training, and funding landmark research for endometriosis. Engaged in a robust campaign to inform both the medical community and the public, EndoFound places particular emphasis on the critical importance of early diagnosis and effective intervention while simultaneously providing education to medical professionals and their patients. To learn more or get involved go to www.endofound.org/.