Around one in three expats were unhappy with their financial situation in Milan and many felt their disposable income wasn’t enough.

However, expats thought the city’s central location meant it was a great base from which to explore the rest of Italy.

British expats in Italy will be spoilt for choice with beach, city and countryside breaks possible without leaving the country.

The country is also one of Europe’s top foodie hotspots, known as the birthplace of pasta and pizza.