Finale Juvenile Hurdle: Comfort Zone holds off Dixon Cove to land

Lossiemouth won for owners Rich and Susannah Ricci and trainer Willie Mullins


Comfort Zone was made to work very hard to justify odds-on favouritism in the Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow for Joseph O’Brien and Jonjo O’Neill Jr.

Paying a handsome compliment to the Willie Mullins-trained Lossiemouth, the current Triumph Hurdle favourite who had him back in third last time out, O’Brien’s charge was a rare winner of the Grade Two event for Ireland.

Comfort Zone travelled through the race like much the best horse and until the run to the final flight, those who had backed him at 10-11 will have been feeling confident.

Lossiemouth won for owners Rich and Susannah Ricci and trainer Willie Mullins
Lossiemouth is the current Triumph Hurdle favourite

However, once Jonjo O’Neill’s mount went two lengths clear, Comfort Zone did not really increase his advantage.

It was Paul Nicholls’ filly Dixon Cove who gave the favourite most to do, and in receipt of the 7lb sex allowance it looked like she may get on top on the run to the line. Comfort Zone dug deep, though, and got the verdict by a neck with Perseus Way two lengths away in third.

O’Neill told Sky Sports Racing: “It was a messy race but he came alight quicker than I thought he would.

“He jumped very well and he was very honest after the last. Joseph told me to keep it simple – which I didn’t do!

“He had some smart form with Lossiemouth winning yesterday, so it looked like he had a good chance and luckily he pulled it out of the bag.”



