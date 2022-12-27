Florida’s Windermere tips off King Cotton tourney in Pine Bluff,

Despite missing two teams from major coasts, the Atlantic is still represented in the King Cotton Holiday Classic, thanks to Windermere (Fla.)

Chalier Torres scored 16 points, Cole White pulled down 17 rebounds, and the Wolverines from greater Orlando tipped off the three-day tournament with a 57-46 win over Greenforest-McCalep Christian Academic Center of Decatur, Ga., on Tuesday.

Torres shot 7 of 13 from the floor, making 2 from 3-point range. Windermere (8-2) survived a 6-for-28 performance from the arc, but shot 24 for 58 (41.4%) from the floor and outrebounded Greenforest 38-30. That was due in large part to White’s work on the offensive glass, where he snatched 8 of his rebounds.

Isaiah Doeceus added 13 points for the Wolverines.

Elijah Lewis scored 14 points. Caleb Kawela registered 13 points and 8 boards to lead Greenforest (4-5), which shot 18 of 45 (40%) from the floor and made 6 of 11 treys.

Travel delays exacerbated by the winter storm prevented California’s St. John Bosco and New York City’s South Shore from making it to Pine Bluff. But, with Windermere, the East Coast is 1-0 in Pine Bluff.

Scoreboard and schedule:

Today’s games

— Windermere (Fla.) 57, Greenforest-McCalep (Ga.) 46

— White Hall 65, Grissom (Ala.) 64

2:30 p.m. — Mills University Studies vs. Silsbee (Texas)

4 p.m. — Beaumont (Texas) United vs. Sidwell Friends School (D.C.)

5:30 p.m. — Newton (Ga.) vs. Jonesboro (Ark.)

7 p.m. — Pine Bluff vs. Fort Bend (Texas) Elkins

8:30 p.m. — McEachern (Ga.) vs. Bishop O’Connell (Va.)

Wednesday’s and Thursday’s games are to be announced.