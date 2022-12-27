Categories
Business

George Harrison Said the Younger Generations Needed to Be

George Harrison in the recording studio in 1970.

George Harrison claimed music and art could help brainwash the younger generations with the truth. The former Beatle thought it was essential.

George Harrison in the recording studio in 1970.
George Harrison | GAB Archive/Redferns

George Harrison on brainwashing the younger generations

During a 1967 interview with Melody Maker (per George Harrison on George Harrison: Interviews and Encounters), George said the younger generations needed to be brainwashed with good music and art to see the truth again.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.