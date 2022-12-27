Grinning Andrew leaves freezing crowd puzzled with Christmas tip





The Duke of York astonished royal fans with a bizarre tip to keep warm amid freezing cold temperatures after the Christmas Day church service. The Duke, who has tried to keep a low profile since he stepped down from his royal duties, joined the Royal Family at Sandringham as they walked together to St Mary Magdalene for a Christmas service. He left the crowd bemused with advice on how to keep their feet warm.

As Royal Family members mingled with the public, Andrew, 72, did the same and stopped to ask a woman standing with her dog: “Cold feet?” She replied: “Freezing” to which the disgraced royal responded: “Did you know the trick is to bring a newspaper? Stand on a newspaper and you insulate your feet.” The dog owner thanked him before the Queen’s son proceeded with the walkabout with his hands in his pockets. The video was captured as the royals returned from their first Christmas service since the Queen’s death.

Among the royals present at the Christmas church service were King Charles, 74, Queen Consort Camilla, 75, William and Kate, both 40, and their three children – George, nine, Charlotte, seven and their youngest Louis, four. Hundreds of people had gathered outside St Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk from the early hours of the morning to catch a glimpse of royals. The Royal Family was celebrating Christmas at Sandringham House for the first time since 2019 without Her Majesty The Queen. The royal event did not disappoint as it offered heart-warming shots of the youngest royal, Prince Louis, receiving a bouquet of flowers from a royal fan and handing it to his sister, Charlotte. In the same clip, the four-year-old is seen running after Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte along the path to the church. Having fallen behind his family, Louis is heard crying out: “Charlotte!” READ MORE: Prince Andrew snubbed from Christmas Day appearance