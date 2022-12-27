Holidays are sweeter with a bathed and trimmed pet – Chesterton

The groomers at Irish Touch Pet Grooming have been super busy since Thanksgiving as Chesterton dog owners have been booking appointments for their dogs’ baths and trims. “This is usually our busiest time,” said owner Mary Briney.

“Everybody does a Christmas photo with their dog,” observed assistant groomer Kristyn Meyer.

Briney, Meyer and Chesterton High School sophomore Katie Downs, who mostly helps with the baths, have been juggling a busy schedule over the holidays, so busy that they have neglected their own dogs.

“My dog stinks right now,” admitted Briney. “Our dogs are usually the last ones to be groomed.” “It’s like a cook,” said Meyer. “You don’t want to cook all day and come home and cook.” Her dogs (also stinky) are Bambi, a Chihuahua mix; Harley, a Rottweiler mix; and Nova, a pit bull.

Briney’s dog is Sora, a dog she and her husband rescued from a shelter. They were told Sora was a shepherd mix, but it turned out she’s a purebred Southern Black Mouth Cur, a hunting dog.

Says Briney, “I love all the dogs” – hers, Meyer’s and all her customers’ dogs. But she came to her profession sort of by accident.

Twelve years ago, she traveled from her native Ireland to Chicago with the intention of spending a summer in the States. She stayed with her grandmother on the city’s south side and to keep busy, she took a job waitressing at an Irish bar.

What happened next, she says, is that “the waitress and the bouncer fell in love.” She married Jeffrey Briney and shortly thereafter, the couple moved to Chesterton

Here, she continued waitressing, but while pregnant with their first child — daughter Aeris, now 7, big sister to Quinlan, 4 — she and her husband concluded that she needed a different profession. What happened next was: “I was walking my dog and I popped into Bark of the Town.” That was the name of the dog grooming shop that previously occupied the space now held by Irish Touch at 207 Broadway.

The owner hired Briney, who enrolled in a grooming school in Highland. It seemed that she had begun this profession purely by chance, but, said Briney, “I got more interested in it as the weeks went on.” As for the change from waitressing, “It’s nice to spend more time with animals,” she wryly observed.

Bark of the Town shut down during COVID, leaving Briney without work. But when the owner decided to sell the business, the landlord’s wife, a personal friend, got in touch with Briney. “When they offered the opportunity,” she said, “I couldn’t help but jump on it.”

Irish Touch was the name her husband had come up with when she was still in grooming school, in the event that she ever owned her own shop. The name, chosen “since I’m Irish and I’m touching the dogs,” she explained, was soon painted across the front window.

Briney notes that she grooms other animals besides dogs, and now that she has nearly completed training to be a master cat groomer, she blocks out one day a month to accept feline customers. On that day, there is not a single dog in the vicinity. “No one’s here, just me and the cats,” she says.

She has also groomed a rabbit, and was asked recently if she would groom a ferret. She said yes, but the ferret owner has not yet returned.

Her specialty, as a certified pet aesthetician, is improving skin conditions that are usually the result of allergies. “A lot of dogs do have allergies,” said Briney. “Some year round, some seasonal. Grass, flowers, even detergents used in the home.”

Recently, Irish Touch introduced a pick up and drop off service, especially for pet owners who don’t have the time or ability to transport their pets. “It’s the next best thing to mobile pet grooming,” said Briney, “but it’s still well below the price of mobile.”

And one benefit for customers who use the service: they get to meet Briney’s husband, Jeffrey, who has made that job his own.