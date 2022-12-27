Iron Fist’s Finn Jones Wants a Second Chance to Prove People

Finn Jones’ time in Netflix’s Iron Fist was cut short thanks to the cancelation of Netflix’s Marvel shows, but the star wants to have another shot.

Iron Fist didn’t exactly deliver the greatest Marvel series on Netflix, but Finn Jones would love to have another chance to prove himself in the MCU. This year has seen the former Netflix Defenders Saga, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Punisher and more, become available on Disney+ and plenty rumors began to circulate about how many of the Netflix stars could soon be returning to their roles in the future.





While Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio have already reprized their respective roles as Daredevil and Kingpin, it is currently unclear who else could be returning soon. In an interview on Geekscape Podcast, Jones responded to being asked whether he would want to return as Danny Rand aka Iron Fist. He said:

“I’d love another chance. I care about Danny Rand deeply, I believe in that character, I think there’s a lot of work to be done. There’s something about the underdog, y’know? I love the underdog narrative. I love the ability to prove someone wrong, and I want to prove all those motherfuckers wrong. I know I have it in me and I know I can give the Danny Rand performance that fans want and that is possible.”

Iron Fist may not have been the greatest received series of the Netflix Marvel Universe, but its second season was potentially going to turn around the fortunes of the show with much more positive audience reactions. However, with Marvel Studios soon starting to pull back their Netflix properties, that shut down any possible further outings for Finn’s time as Danny Rand.

Iron Fist’s First Season Issues Were Caused By A Rushed Production According To Finn Jones

They say there is no second chance to make a first impression, and that was never truer than when Iron Fist debuted its first season on Netflix. Coming in the wake of hits like Daredevil and Jessica Jones, Iron Fist failed to quite hit the same highs, something that Finn Jones knows was partly down to a rushed production. He said:

“I think, really, the first season, there was a lot of creative challenges, and it didn’t live up to the expectations, and I think that came down to…really, it came down to scheduling conflicts. That season of television was rushed because we had The Defenders that we had to film straight afterwards. We had to film The Defenders, we had all those other actors locked into that schedule, so we had to film those 13 episodes of television in that set time, and unfortunately, we just didn’t have the time to do what was expected and what was desired, which was a kick-ass, amazing kung fu show and martial arts show. And the reason that show failed was because of the time constraints, because of bad scheduling.”

Whether Jones will get the chance to redeem himself in the world of Marvel is something that we don’t currently know. With Daredevil: Born Again bringing Charlie Cox back for his own series as Matt Murdock, it could be the perfect chance to see some of his former Netflix colleagues returning to their former roles.