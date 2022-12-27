‘Just adorable!’ Camilla shares ‘warm’ interaction with Louis

The biographer Penny Junor, who has written several biographies about Camilla, told Vanity Fair in the past: “I think Camilla has transformed Charles.

“He is happier with her than he has ever been. She gives him confidence and the support he has so desperately needed throughout his life and never truly found elsewhere.”

Yet, according to Ms Junor, despite her joyous interactions with the other royals over the years, Camilla reportedly struggled to win over some other members of the royal family.

Speaking before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the author said: “The Queen didn’t want Camilla around in the early days because their relationship was so damaging to the monarchy, but on a personal level, she has always liked Camilla.

“They have a lot in common, particularly their love of dogs and horses. And I think she is friendly enough with other members of the family and gets on well with William and Kate. It was initially difficult for both William and Harry, but Camilla let them take their time.”