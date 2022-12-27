Kate Middleton’s military look echoes Princess Diana’s iconic

@ciaraquill wrote on Twitter: “#PrincessofWales wearing a khaki green coat by Alexander McQueen and a very chic hat by Irish milliner Philip Treacy at church in Sandringham on Christmas Day.

“It’s a lovely look on her even though I wouldn’t usually be a fan of this shade of green.”

And @dancinginfinit1 said: “#PrincessofWales gets it right with Alexander McQueen every time. The details on that coat, love it!”

But others were less positive about Kate’s coat, with Instagram user @alexisplexis penning: “This is giving me Indiana Jones vibes, the coat and the colour, the feather on the hat and the tomb raider boots – oh no.”