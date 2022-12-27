Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self Determination set to host

Categories
Dr. Patricia Glover Howard and Kenneth Morris Jr.
Dr. Patricia Glover Howard and Kenneth Morris Jr. will be the special guests as Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self Determination, a non-profit that promotes African-American cultural and educational events in Madison, hosts "Black Resilience: Celebrating A Legacy of Freedom" this week at Fountain of Life Church, 633 W. Badger Rd.

The planned events for the week include “A Kwanzaa Forum and Reception” on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 5-9:30 p.m., which will feature a reception for the first cohort of “Healing Labs,” a Kwanzaa ceremony with artist Fabu Carter and State Rep. Samba Baldeh, and a presentation from Glover-Howard, an educator, dyslexia tutor, and genealogy enthusiast. Her genealogical journey started when a paternal cousin contacted her through the DNA company 23rd and me.

The “160th Anniversary Emancipation Watch Celebration with Kenneth Morris Jr.” will take place Saturday, Dec. 31, 5:30-9 p.m., at Fountain of Life Church. Morris continues his family’s legacy of anti-slavery and educational work as co-founder and president of the New York-based nonprofit Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives. He is the great-great-great-grandson of Frederick Douglass and the great-great-grandson of Booker T. Washington.

On both nights, the programs will be followed by a reception with light refreshments from Black and African cuisines.

 

 



