Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self Determination set to host

Dr. Patricia Glover Howard and Kenneth Morris Jr. will be the special guests as Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self Determination, a non-profit that promotes African-American cultural and educational events in Madison, hosts “Black Resilience: Celebrating A Legacy of Freedom” this week at Fountain of Life Church, 633 W. Badger Rd.

The planned events for the week include “A Kwanzaa Forum and Reception” on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 5-9:30 p.m., which will feature a reception for the first cohort of “Healing Labs,” a Kwanzaa ceremony with artist Fabu Carter and State Rep. Samba Baldeh, and a presentation from Glover-Howard, an educator, dyslexia tutor, and genealogy enthusiast. Her genealogical journey started when a paternal cousin contacted her through the DNA company 23rd and me.

The “160th Anniversary Emancipation Watch Celebration with Kenneth Morris Jr.” will take place Saturday, Dec. 31, 5:30-9 p.m., at Fountain of Life Church. Morris continues his family’s legacy of anti-slavery and educational work as co-founder and president of the New York-based nonprofit Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives. He is the great-great-great-grandson of Frederick Douglass and the great-great-grandson of Booker T. Washington.

On both nights, the programs will be followed by a reception with light refreshments from Black and African cuisines.