Louis and Charlotte receive extra-special Christmas gifts

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte were given extra-special Christmas gifts on a royal walkabout on Christmas Day. Louis, four, and Charlotte, seven, joined their parents, Prince William, and Kate, Princess of Wales, for the Royal Family’s traditional walk from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church.

Louis and Charlotte were spotted holding their gifts, festive gnomes wearing furry Father Christmas hats, which were given to them by a well-wisher.

Charlotte held her own version of the toy, known as a “gonk”, which sported a pink hat.

Prince George also appeared to have received a similar gift to his brother.

During the walkabout, Kate told one royal fan that the Waleses’ three children “got lots of lovely things” for Christmas, MailOnline reports.

The same publication said William told a member of the crowd: “They’ve had enough presents.”

