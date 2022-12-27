Man Utd boss Ten Hag explains Gakpo situation after Forest win

Another talking point that Ten Hag was quizzed on was Cody Gakpo, who is now poised to join Liverpool having previously been expected to move to Old Trafford.

The Netherlands international will be moving to Anfield for an initial £37million after the Reds agreed a deal with PSV Eindhoven for the player on Monday.

But Ten Hag refused to be drawn into talk about Gakpo, shrugging off United’s failure to land the 23-year-old by saying: “We are always in the market but it has to match the sporting and financial criteria.

“We will do what we can do bring the player we need in. I don’t talk about individual cases.

“We are looking for a striker, it would be good with so many games coming. We want to stay in all the leagues we are playing in and you need numbers in the squad.”

