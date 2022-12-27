MATRIX Succeeds in Integrating AI-based World Generation and...

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MATRIX Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) of the MetaReal Group is pleased to announce that it is has succeeded in integrating the automatic generation of Metaverse worlds using artificial intelligence and the company’s proprietary engine that converts 360-degree images to 6DoF using AI.

You can watch the video here.



https://youtu.be/2uduNpZ-1kU

Integration of automatic world generation and 6DoF engine

MATRIX GENESIS LABS has succeeded in integrating “Project Genesis,” its AI-based automatic metaverse world generation technology, and “Project Dimensions,” the company’s 6DoF movement technology.

This opens up the possibility of being able to move freely in an infinite Metaverse space continuously generated in real time by AI.

Current Issues

Images automatically generated by AI may have distortions that do not exist in real space. When the 6DoF engine converts the image into three dimensions, these distortions are also rendered in three dimensions, causing the entire space to be distorted.

We will further the development of each of these technologies in order to solve this problem.

About the release of the beta version

Project Genesis will soon be released as beta version on our reality metaverse platform, DOKODEMO Door (https://dokodemodoors.com).

By having people experience this technology, we will be able to achieve one of the goals of our Metaverse project, and at the same time, we will identify and refine the challenges of “Project Genesis.”

About MATRIX Inc.

Established in September 2020 as a subsidiary of MetaReal Co., Ltd. (formerly Rozetta). Developed reality Metaverse platform “DOKODEMO Door” with the corporate vision of “Eliminating disparities and discrimination in the old reality, such as borders, language barriers, physical differences, knowledge gaps, and all other handicaps.”



https://www.matrix.inc

About MATRIX GENESIS LABS (MGL)

The Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS (MGL)” imagines how various advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and Web3 will affect the way we live in the Metaverse space in the future. We are a prototyping team that will continue to publish “touchable visions” at high speed by experimentally integrating and implementing these conceptual technologies while they are still at the earliest stage.

About MetaReal Co., Ltd.

Corporate mission: “Liberate mankind from the limitations of place, time, language, and the physical”

AI, AR (Augmented Reality), VR (Virtual Reality), 5G/6G/7G (high-speed, large-capacity, multiple simultaneous connection communication), 4K/8K/12K (super-resolution video), video distribution

By integrating the latest technologies such as solutions, wearable devices, robots, and HA (Human Augmentation), people from all over the world can interact, live, work, and enjoy their lives “anytime, anywhere, and with anyone without the impediment of language.” We will realize the goal of “global ubiquitous.”

For the last two years, we have been focusing on the “Metaverse business” as a growth field, handled by our group companies MATRIX Inc. (“DOKODEMO Door”) and TravelDX Co., Ltd. (“DOKODEMO Door Trip”).

Company name: MetaReal Co., Ltd.



URL: https://www.metareal.jp/



Location: New Kudan Building, 3-7-1 Kanda Jimbocho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo



Representative: Junichi Goishi, Representative Director



Established: February 2004



Business description: Language barrier-free services through AI translation; planning, development and operation of VR life services