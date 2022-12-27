Mature women should ditch makeup that ‘instantly makes you look





Cosmetic treatments – or ‘tweakments’ – are one way to go, but looking younger does not need to be super expensive. Celebrity makeup stylist and member of SmileDirectClub’s Confidence Council Pauline Briscoe spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk about her anti-ageing makeup must haves.

The expert's first tip was to be very careful and precise when it comes to blusher application. She revealed that one makeup mistake that makes women look older than they are is wearing blusher up to the temples – "this will instantly make you look older!". "It would be better to concentrate the blusher on the apples of the cheek for a healthy, youthful, flushed look," Pauline explained. Moving onto the eyes, the expert suggested that mature women ditch a staple product they may have been using for years.

The smokey eye has taken the makeup world by storm, and many of us feel naked without a sweep of black eyeliner. However, the expert revealed that this popular product may actually be making us look much older than we actually are. She stated: "Wearing black eyeliner can look ageing as it is too harsh and heavy." But this doesn't mean that eyeliner is out the window altogether, as this product can make the eyes look wider, larger and less hooded when done correctly.

“This will only draw attention to lips looking ‘pinched’ or lipstick bleeding and ‘feathering’ into wrinkles around the lips.” But she doesn’t suggest forgoing lip colour entirely, but rather use a light pink, peach or beige lipstick. Topping this up with a clear lip gloss will then make “lips look fuller and more hydrated”. Finally, Pauline advised older ladies to stay away from heavy foundation and concealer, instead going for lighter options.