Nick Kyrgios leaves Australian tennis teammates in the lurch

By Anna Harrington For Australian Associated Press and James Cooney For Daily Mail Australia

Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the inaugural United Cup teams event just a day before his scheduled opening match, citing the need to overcome injury ahead of the Australian Open.

World No.22 Kyrgios was expected to spearhead the Australian team, facing Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie in Sydney on Thursday night, but withdrew from the mixed-gender tournament ahead of Wednesday’s scheduled press conference.

He was dealing with a niggling injury after training on Tuesday afternoon.

Kyrgios’ teammates told media they had only learned 10 minutes before the press conference that he would not be joining them for the event.

As a result, Alex de Minaur will move into the No.1 men’s position for Team Australia, with Jason Kubler promoted to the No.2 spot.

The United Cup, along with the second Adelaide International event in January, was due to form part of Kyrgios’ preparation for a tilt at his home slam.

Kyrgios was also due to represent Australia for the first time since the now-defunct ATP Cup in 2020, having sat out the Davis Cup for the past three years, as well as the Tokyo Olympics.

