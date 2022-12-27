Pentiment Soundtrack Available Now, Vinyl Coming Next Year – Xbox

Obsidian Entertainment is proud to announce the release of Pentiment’s soundtrack, available on some of your favorite streaming platforms — with a vinyl double album coming in 2023.

To fit the game’s art style, the Pentiment team wanted to make sure that the soundtrack reflected the instruments and music of 16th century Europe. To achieve this, the team worked with the early music ensemble Alkemie. Using shawms, hurdy-gurdies, and myriad other period instruments, Alkemie composed original music and adapted historical pieces from the 14th to 16th centuries for pivotal moments throughout the story.

Accompanying Alkemie, the talented Lingua Ignota (Kristin Hayter) composed and performed the song Ein Traum for the game’s epilogue. Kristin drew upon 19th century German Lieder traditions for the piano accompaniment and adapted a Heinrich Heine poem, ‘Ich hatte einst ein schönes Vaterland’, for the lyrics. The result is a hauntingly beautiful song to close out the game’s story.

Taking the commitment to authenticity one step further, the soundtrack features album cover art by painter Benjamin Vierling, who uses a renaissance-inspired Mischtechnik, alternating layers of oil paint and egg tempera. The artwork is a portrait of Andreas Maler that is packed with symbolic elements from the game. Using traditional techniques, it took over 20 months to complete. For full thematic resonance, Benjamin even included a pentiment of the Mithraic tauroctony under the winged bull of St. Luke.

The Pentiment soundtrack can now be found on multiple streaming platforms such as Spotify and iTunes. However, if you want to purchase a digital copy, players can visit Pentiment’s Steam page to buy the soundtrack today. In addition, fans will be delighted to hear that a vinyl double album will be released sometime in 2023, featuring Benjamin’s artwork on the cover, a gatefold with liner notes, and the painting of Our Lady of the Labyrinth by Pentiment’s art director, Hannah Kennedy, on the back.

If this isn’t enough, fans can now visit the Pentiment website to download the newly added fan kit, which includes wallpapers for players to use on their digital devices.

Pentiment is available now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11 PC, and Steam for $19.99. It is also available with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.