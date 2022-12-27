Petrol and diesel ban branded as an ‘attack on working class’

The petrol and diesel car ban set to come into effect in 2030 is an attack “on the working class” and will lead to only “the rich” being able to drive. The policy was also planned to accelerate the UK’s green transport future and encourage more to switch to electric vehicles.

However, Express readers have attacked the plans which could leave “poorer motorists” priced away from car ownership.

Express reader Danspill said: “So how are working classes supposed to be able to afford electric cars that are much more expensive than fossil fuel cars.

“I buy second-hand cars £300 max which I use to get to work.

“A trip by train would take 3.5 hours and cost £65 return daily having to go into Central London then back out.

