Princess Eugenie ‘honoured’ to attend Kate’s Christmas concert





Princess Eugenie has shared a supportive social media post about Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol concert, which was filmed at Westminster Abby. The concert celebrated the life of Queen Elizabeth as well as “celebrate the joy that human connection can bring” by honouring people and organisations that have helped their local communities.

On Instagram, the Princess posted a series of photographs of herself attending Kate Middleton’s Together at Christmas event. In her post, Eugenie shared photographs of herself and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, speaking with soldiers attending the service, and in another photo is seen chatting with a young girl who was enjoying the festivities. Other photos the royal shared were of the Princess of Wales beside a snow-covered Christmas tree covered in fairy lights, and of Kate laughing as she spoke to children at the event. Eugenie wrote: “It was an honour to celebrate HM’s life at the Princess of Wales carol concert, Together at Christmas.”

The concert was aired on ITV on Christmas Eve but was filmed on December 15, the same date the second part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s controversial Netflix series premiered. Royal fans on social media seemed to have mixed feelings about Princess Eugenie’s social media post, as the royal made a number of appearances in the Harry and Meghan documentary. A royal fan wrote: “By playing a visible role in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix pantomime, does Eugenie not see the contradiction in her actions and words?” One comment on the post also said: “We saw you in the Sussex’s Netflix show that condemned your grandmother’s legacy.” However, a popular comment called Princess Eugenie a “class act” and said: “Why would she have to choose between her cousins? She can love them all.” READ MORE: Mike Tindall explains reason kids are separated at Christmas dinner

Eugenie is the only member of the Royal Family to have publicly visited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since they moved to Califonia. In the documentary, she made a brief appearance in the final episode and the Sussexes also share never seen before photographs of themselves with the Princess at a Halloween party in 2016. A royal insider recently revealed that Eugenie has an “unbreakable bond” with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The source said Meghan and Eugenie “are sort of an unlikely pair, but remain in contact” and added the two of them “stayed friends and remain friends.” However, the source also claimed that Prince Willaim is “disappointed with Harry for portraying him and the family in a cynical light” and said the series was a “thorn in the flesh” for the Prince of Wales. In the controversial documentary series, Harry claims that his brother screamed and shouted at him during a meeting to decide if he should step down as a senior royal. DON’T MISS:

