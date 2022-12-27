Sonny’s BBQ among 4 Central Florida restaurants shut down after

Four Central Florida restaurants shut down in the week of Dec. 18-24, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Sonny’s BBQ at 3390 University Blvd. in, Winter Park shut down on Dec. 20. Inspectors found five violations, one of which was a high priority. Inspectors found rodent activity with 14 droppings atop a dish washing machine and one atop a box of Fanta orange soda by the door leading into the dining area.

Inspectors returned the following day finding only two basic violations and allowed the restaurant to reopen.

Flame Kabob located at 7536 Dr Phillips Blvd. #350 in Orlando was shut down Dec. 21 after an inspection found 12 violations, two of which were labeled high priority. Those were evidence of cleaning wastewater from the dish washing machine being pushed out the back door onto the ground and rodent activity with droppings found next to the reach-in freezer, under the hand sink on the cook line and under a push cart in the server area among other areas.

Inspectors returned the same day finding eight violations, none of which were high priority, and allowed the restaurant to reopen.

Little Italy at 2901 B-1 Parkway Blvd. in Kissimmee was shut down a second time in two weeks. After initially closing on Dec. 13, but allowed to reopen after a followup inspection that day, officials returned and shut down the restaurant on Dec. 20.

Inspectors once again found evidence of rats among seven violations, three of which were high priority. Those included finding gnarl markings on several bags of pasta in the dry storage area, droppings on sticky traps, on pizza boxes, on a cookin pan, on linen cloth and elsewhere, and rodent rub marks along the walls and ceiling.

Signs of rodent activity were no longer present during a followup inspection that shows four basic violations Dec. 21 and the restaurant was allowed to reopen.

Bizzarro Cocoa Beach at 3 N. Atlantic Ave. in Cocoa Beach was shut down on Dec. 21 after an inspection found 16 violations, including two labeled high priority. That included rodent activity with more than 50 droppings found in a closet with the air handler and others located in the restroom, kitchen, on top of the pizza oven, behind the cook line and elsewhere. Inspectors also found raw shelled eggs stored over cheese in the walk-in cooler.

A followup inspection on Dec. 22 found only four violations, but none were high priority and the restaurant was allowed to reopen.

Orange County had the top spot for most warnings and other complaints in Central Florida with 25.

Osceola had 12, Lake had eight, Volusia had six, Seminole had four and Brevard had two. Warnings given with required follow-up inspections could lead to a business being shut down if problems remain.

You can view recent restaurant inspections below for all of Central Florida for the last 30 days. Those with emergency orders were shut down because of high-priority violations and only reopened after follow-up inspections signed off on those violations.

