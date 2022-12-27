Stephen Fry discusses marriage after fears of ‘shame’ over

“Of course, I found a kind of permanent love – that’s very ungracious, but I got married nearly eight years ago and that’s changed things.

“Especially talking about that child early on who knew he was gay and saw ahead of him only a life of exile and shame.”

Stephen admitted: “The prospect that I could ever actually be married and live happily and for it to be no big deal to anybody[…]. That’s made a big difference.”

Back in 2016, Stephen credited Elliot with saving his life after falling madly in love and tying the knot the year before.