Striking British train drivers are best paid in whole of Europe





UK train drivers are the best paid in Europe earning an estimated £4,900 (€5,542) per month against €3,030 and €3,010 per month in Germany and France respectively. According to figures released by Eurostat and calculated for an average of 40 working hours per week, UK train drivers come at the very top of the pay scale compared to their counterparts in the rest of Europe.

Only Danish train drivers come close to British ones with a €4,763 salary per month, followed by Irish train drivers earning an average of €3,173 per month. The figures come as members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) at CrossCountry staged a 24-hour strike from 9pm on Boxing Day as part of a long-running campaign for a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies, no unagreed changes to terms and conditions, and a pay increase which addresses the rising cost of living. Network Rail have urged people to plan ahead and check before they depart as “industrial action means rail travel will be significantly disrupted throughout December and January”. The 48-hour strike called by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) in a separate dispute over jobs, pay and conditions which began on Christmas Eve runs to Tuesday at 6am. Those travelling to see loved ones either side of Christmas Day by train may have been affected, including people who now want to travel by rail as the long weekend ends.

The TSSA union believes that walkouts by staff will severely affect services at CrossCountry, which covers large swathes of the country, from Penzance to the Midlands, Wales and northern England through to Scottish cities as far north as Aberdeen. TSSA members work in roles in customer service management, driver management, training, control, customer communications, safety, timetabling and planning. Managers are based at stations including Edinburgh, Newcastle, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, Bournemouth and Plymouth. TSSA members at Great Western Railway will strike from noon on Wednesday to 11.59am on Thursday, and at West Midlands Trains from noon on Wednesday to noon on Thursday. READ MORE: Sunak’s support for Falklands sovereignty blasted as ‘shameful’

On Monday the TSSA tweeted a message of “solidarity” to its CrossCountry members. It said: “Rail workers are seeking basic fair treatment: not to be sacked from their jobs; a fair pay rise in the face of a cost-of-living-crisis & no detriment to terms & conditions.” TSSA members at Great Western Railway are to strike from noon on Wednesday to 11.59am on Thursday, and at West Midlands Trains from noon on Wednesday to noon on Thursday. Earlier TSSA organising director Nadine Rae said: “Our members at CrossCountry do not want to strike, especially over the Christmas holiday period, but they are sick and tired of being taken for granted. DON’T MISS:

Multiple dead after drone strikes in deep Russia, Kremlin claims [LIVE BLOG]

German spy turned ‘double agent’ by Russia in Berlin [INSIGHT]

Ukraine launches Christmas revenge attack on Russian HQ [ANALYSIS]