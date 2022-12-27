Categories
The Top Groups Of 2022 According To Genius Data

Fans of rock and alternative music got a healthy dose of high-profile new albums this year. Arctic Monkeys showed off their softer side with The Car, The 1975 went full Jack Antonoff-produced pop on Being Funny in a Foreign Language, and Red Hot Chili Peppers returned after a six-year hiatus with not one but two albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. But not even a year of highly acclaimed new albums could make rock bands more popular than internationally stanned K-pop groups.

We’ve compiled a list of the top groups of 2022 as determined by Genius pageviews, and unsurprisingly, two of the biggest K-pop groups hold down the top two slots. Coming in at No. 1 by a landslide was none other than BTS, who racked up a total of 16 million pageviews on the site. Most of those Genius pageviews can likely be credited to the chart-topping three-disc LP Proof, which the group released this year. The anthology album comprises 31 tracks, including four new songs.

In a not-so-close second is BLACKPINK, BTS’s female counterpart in K-pop popularity-wise, who surpassed 6.2 million pageviews on the Genius. The girl group made major waves in 2022 with BORN PINK, an eight-song album that helped catapult BLACKPINK above major acts like Arctic Monkeys, who claimed the third spot, and The 1975, who come in at No. 6. Elsewhere, a few legendary bands prove they’ll never go out of style, including The Beatles and Nirvana, who land at No. 4 and No. 8, respectively. And the only hip-hop group to make this year’s list, New Orleans rap duo $UICIDEBOY$, slide in at No. 5.

Read the full list of Genius’ Top Groups of 2022 below.

  1. BTS (16M pageviews)
  2. BLACKPINK (6.2M pageviews)
  3. Arctic Monkeys (5M pageviews)
  4. The Beatles (4.8M pageviews)
  5. $UICIDEBOY$ (4.2M pageviews)
  6. The 1975 (3.2M pageviews)
  7. Radiohead (3.2M pageviews)
  8. Nirvana (2.9M pageviews)
  9. Coldplay (2.7M pageviews)
  10. Red Hot Chili Peppers (2.5M pageviews)

