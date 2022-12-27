The Top Groups Of 2022 According To Genius Data

Fans of rock and alternative music got a healthy dose of high-profile new albums this year. Arctic Monkeys showed off their softer side with The Car, The 1975 went full Jack Antonoff-produced pop on Being Funny in a Foreign Language, and Red Hot Chili Peppers returned after a six-year hiatus with not one but two albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. But not even a year of highly acclaimed new albums could make rock bands more popular than internationally stanned K-pop groups.

We’ve compiled a list of the top groups of 2022 as determined by Genius pageviews, and unsurprisingly, two of the biggest K-pop groups hold down the top two slots. Coming in at No. 1 by a landslide was none other than BTS, who racked up a total of 16 million pageviews on the site. Most of those Genius pageviews can likely be credited to the chart-topping three-disc LP Proof, which the group released this year. The anthology album comprises 31 tracks, including four new songs.

In a not-so-close second is BLACKPINK, BTS’s female counterpart in K-pop popularity-wise, who surpassed 6.2 million pageviews on the Genius. The girl group made major waves in 2022 with BORN PINK, an eight-song album that helped catapult BLACKPINK above major acts like Arctic Monkeys, who claimed the third spot, and The 1975, who come in at No. 6. Elsewhere, a few legendary bands prove they’ll never go out of style, including The Beatles and Nirvana, who land at No. 4 and No. 8, respectively. And the only hip-hop group to make this year’s list, New Orleans rap duo $UICIDEBOY$, slide in at No. 5.