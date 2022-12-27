Three famous tiaras that don’t actually belong to the Royal

The royal jewellery vault houses some of the most expensive jewels in the world, but three tiaras worn by Princess Diana, Queen Camilla and Princess Margaret are not actually owned by the Royal Family. Express.co.uk takes a look at the history, design and current whereabouts of three famous tiaras.

Spencer Tiara

Princess Diana famously wore the Spencer Tiara to her 1981 wedding, and later at several engagements as a member of the Royal Family.

With trumpeting flower and star motifs, the Spencer Tiara is adorned with diamonds.

And while it is likely one of the most recognisable tiaras worn by a royal, it doesn’t actually belong to the Royal Family.

