Two cancer-suppressing herbs that may reduce size of malignant

Nutrition, but more specifically the intake of fruits and vegetables, has been reported to have a major role in the prevention of cancer. Herbs are among the most potent plant-based foods because they offer a wealth of compounds needed to fight off disease. Rosemary and thyme, specifically, may be some of the best herbs for the prevention of cancer, due to their tumour-suppressing properties.

In 2019, a body of research published in the International Journal of Molecular Science evaluated the anti-tumour effects of thyme.

It found that in mice, thyme at two different concentrations reduced the volume of tumours by 85 percent and 84 percent compared to the controls, respectively.

In rats, the researchers observed reductions in the frequency of tumours by about 53 percent compared to controls.

Many of these effects have been put down to thymes’ terpenoids, a group of phytochemicals that can work as antioxidants and may protect cells from cancer.

