Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Originally Wanted Cole Hauser

In an interview with Parade, Cole Hauser recalled just how it came to be that he wandered onto the Dutton ranch as a now-fan-favorite character in the show. Initially, the plan was for Hauser to take on one of the roles of a Dutton son, but it only took a few pages for Hauser to drastically change plans and take on a different role entirely after co-creator John Linson let him take a look. “Initially, they were interested in me as one of the sons, and then I saw Rip in the pilot. He didn’t have a bunch to do, but I just thought, ‘Wow, that’s the character that I’m interested in.'”

From there, it was a phone call with Taylor Sheridan directly regarding Rip that shifted what was originally planned. “He and I, we ended up talking for an hour or hour and a half about the growth and potential storyline for him,” he explained. “I just thought, ‘Wow, this is it,’ and I said, ‘This is who I want to play.’ He said, ‘Man, it’s yours.'” The rest, as they say, is Dutton family history, or not as the case may be. Thankfully with Hauser getting the greenlight, not only was a fan favorite cemented in the series, but it sparked a mutual respect and friendship between the actor and creator responsible for the legendary Rip Wheeler.