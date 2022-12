Drowning his sorrows in whiskey, Spencer made sure everyone showed sympathy for the guide’s demise.

As one of the breakout stars of the series, fans are wondering how he is related to John Dutton from the original series.

Spencer Dutton is the younger son of James (Tim McGraw) and Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill) from the 1883 series.

He is also the younger brother of John Dutton Sr (James Badge Dale).