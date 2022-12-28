2022 Was The Year That Celebrity Drama Got Back To Its Best And

But shortly before Don’t Worry Darling’s Venice Film Festival premiere, Shia shared messages and emails from Olivia that appeared to prove that he’d quit the film of his own accord — and Olivia had actually begged him to change his mind.

In a video that later leaked online, Olivia can be seen patronizingly referring to Florence as “Miss Flo” as she tries to convince Shia to rejoin the project.

During a press conference at the film festival soon after, Olivia awkwardly insisted that Florence was unable to make it due to other work commitments. Florence immediately rebuffed this claim by showing up in Venice with an Aperol Spritz in hand while the press conference was still going on.

For that extra bit of pizzazz, Florence’s glam team were spotted wearing T-shirts with “Miss Flo” emblazoned across them in deleted social media posts, and her stylist also referenced Olivia’s sassy comment in an Instagram caption.

Things only got more awkward when the premiere began later that evening, with Florence’s costars — Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, and Nick Kroll — acting as human buffers between the two women, who would not stand near or speak to one another throughout the entire evening.

And just when you thought that things couldn’t get any more weird and intense, Don’t Worry Darling’s leading man, Harry Styles, was accused of literally spitting on Chris after a strange video of them at the premiere circulated online.

For a glorious couple of days in September, the internet was alight with people very seriously trying to decipher what on earth had happened in the video as it was analyzed frame by frame. Ultimately, Harry joked about the incident at his next concert, and Chris’s rep vehemently denied that any spit had been sent his way.