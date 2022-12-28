Abbey Clancy sets temperatures soaring in sultry bikini snaps

Abbey Clancy, 36, set pulses racing as she showcased her unbelievably slender frame while on an idyllic holiday over Christmas.

The model donned a variety of bikinis including one in a snakeskin pattern before changing into an aztec printed number and then frolicking in a beige two-piece.

Abbey also shared snaps with her friends posing on the beach and also with her young son, Jack.

Abbey and husband Peter Crouch also share two other children: Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, and son Johnny, four.

Fans were send into a frenzy by Abbey’s sultry snaps, including Chris who said: “Stunningly gorgeous,” and Philip joked: “No sign of christmas dinner in that tummy!”